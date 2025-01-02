In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,684 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.2 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Access 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Access 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 77,684
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.42 PS PS