In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Passion Plus vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Hero
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-