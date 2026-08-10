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Hero Passion Plus vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Passion Plus vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Revolt rv300
BrandHeroRevolt Motors
Price₹ 80,328₹ 94,999
Range-180 km/charge
Mileage71 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-60 V
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
1982 mm-
Ground Clearance
168 mm225 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1320 mm
Height
1087 mm-
Kerb Weight
115 kg101 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm826 mm
Width
770 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km
Max Speed
85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Gear Box
Yes-
Fuel Supply
Fuel injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Double cradleLightweight Single cradle Frame
Front Suspension
TelescopicUpside Down Forks
Rear Suspension
Twin tubeAdjustable Monoshock
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00394,999
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69194,999
RTO
6,1350
Insurance
6,1770
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9132,041

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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