In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Ola Electric S1 X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X Price starts at 89,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. S1 X has a range of up to 95 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less