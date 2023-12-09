In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less