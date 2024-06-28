HT Auto
Hero Passion Plus vs NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro

In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge.
Passion Plus vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Accelero x-pro
BrandHeroNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 76,301₹ 58,100
Range-54 km/charge
Mileage75 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity97.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-4 Hrs.

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Accelero X-Pro
NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro
60 V 28 Ah
₹58,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickSelf Start Buttion
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Gear Box
Yes-
Fuel Supply
Fuel injection-
Emission Type
BS6BS6
Bore
50 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
11 L-
Length
1982 mm1720 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1280 mm
Height
1087 mm1110 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg86 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
770 mm-
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Twin tube-
Features
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
YesDigital
Odometer
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Underseat storage
No-
Passenger Footrest
No-
Display
Analog-
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah1.68 kWh
Tail Light
YesLED
Turn Signal Lamp
YesLED
Headlight
YesLED
Battery Type
MF BatteryLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57961,508
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30158,100
RTO
6,1040
Insurance
2,1743,408
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,322

