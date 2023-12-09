Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPassion Plus vs LEO

Hero Passion Plus vs Hop Electric LEO

In 2024 Hero Passion Plus or Hop Electric LEO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
LEO
Hop Electric LEO
Basic
₹72,818*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm-
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke-
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm55 Nm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickRemote Start,Push Button Start
Displacement
97.2 cc-
Gear Box
Yes-
Fuel Supply
Fuel injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57972,818
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30172,818
RTO
6,1040
Insurance
2,1740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,565

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hop Electric LEOnull | Electric | Automatic72,818 - 87,516**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ola Electric S1 Xnull | Electric | Automatic90 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
LEO vs S1 X

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Deliveries of the new Ola S1 X+ have commenced across the country with a flat discount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000, bringing the ex-showroom price to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>89,999 for a limited period
    Ola S1 X+ electric scooter deliveries begin in India, rivals Okinawa PraisePro
    9 Dec 2023
    Ola Electric sells S1 Pro, S1 Air and S1X Plus electric scooters in India.
    Ola Electric sells over 30,000 electric scooters in December, captures 40% market share
    1 Jan 2024
    Hop Electric Mobility's electric two-wheeler range will see an increment between 3-5 per cent depending on the model
    Hop Electric to hike prices on electric two-wheeler range by 3-5% from January
    13 Dec 2023
    MG Motor had launched the 2023 Hector during the Auto Expo held in January at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.73 lakh (ex-showroom).
    MG Hector SUV price hiked for the third time since launch in January
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    MG Hector Plus SUV gets stylish new headlamps which flank a new chrome-studded front Grille,
    First drive review: MG Hector Plus SUV
    21 Jul 2020
    Ather Energy's 450 Apex electric scooter is a limited edition model which will be available on a made-to-order basis. The electric scooter celebrates a decade of Ather Energy in India and the 450 platform with key upgrades.
    Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
    11 Jan 2024
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    The new MG Hector Plus is a more spacious version of Hector which boasts of several upgrades inside out.
    First look: MG Hector Plus 2020 SUV
    14 Jul 2020
    View all
     