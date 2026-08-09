In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|13.18 PS PS