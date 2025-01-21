In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 81,651
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|70 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.79 PS PS