In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 60,539
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|8.25 PS PS