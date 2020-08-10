Saved Articles

Hero Passion Plus vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
STD
₹75,347*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm7.79 PS @ 8000 rpm
Clutch
Wet multi plateAutomatic
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm8.79 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickKick and Self Start
Displacement
97.2 cc109.51 cc
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57987,852
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30175,347
RTO
6,1046,528
Insurance
2,1745,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,888

