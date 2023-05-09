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HomeCompare BikesPassion Plus vs Activa 6G

Hero Passion Plus vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Activa 6g
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,328₹ 74,369
Mileage71 kmpl59.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc109.51 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS7.84 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G
Standard OBD 2B
₹74,369*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Length
1982 mm1833 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Height
1087 mm1165 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg106 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm764 mm
Width
770 mm677 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
660 km-
Max Speed
85 kmph85 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm7.99 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm63.12 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm9.05 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc109.51 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 stroke4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Chassis
Double cradle-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Twin tube3-Step Adjustable Suspension (Unit Swing)
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,00386,446
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69174,369
RTO
6,1355,949
Insurance
6,1776,128
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9131,858
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Known to be reliableExternal fuel filler capSmooth engine

Cons

No disc brake on offerAgeing design language

Passion Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Activa 6G Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 Honda Activa drops the 6G suffix from its name and will now be known only as the 'Activa'
Honda Activa 6G gets a name change. Here's what it will be called now
9 May 2023
Scooters have been playing an instrumental role in the Indian two-wheeler market's growth over the last few years and fuel economy plays a crucial role in determining the consumer's choice in this space.
Yamaha Fascino to Honda Activa 6G: Five scooters in India with best fuel economy
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A look at the Sports Red colour scheme of Passion Plus.
Hero Passion Plus launched at 76,301, gets new features
9 Jun 2023
The updated Hero Passion Plus now gets an OBD-2B compliant engine with the same mechanicals.
2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
15 Apr 2025
Honda's sales increased by 14.51% in FY2023, although volumes declined by 31.53% in March
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4 Apr 2023
The 2025 Hero Passion Plus is now OBD-2B compliant while retaining the same mechanicals
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12 Apr 2025
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