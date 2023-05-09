In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 74,369
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|59.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|109.51 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|7.84 PS PS