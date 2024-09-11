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Hero Passion Plus vs Honda Activa 125

In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs Activa 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion plus Activa 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 80,328₹ 88,339
Mileage71 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity97.2 cc123.92 cc
Power21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS8.42 PS PS

Filters
Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,691*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
DLX
₹88,339*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L5.3 L
Length
1982 mm1850 mm
Ground Clearance
168 mm162 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm1260 mm
Height
1087 mm1170 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg109 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm712 mm
Width
770 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front: 90/90 - 12, Rear: 90/100 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
660 km249.1 km
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm8.42 PS
Stroke
49.5 mm-
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.5 Nm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeAir-cooled, single-cylinder engine
Clutch
Wet multi plate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
Yes-
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Chassis
Double cradleUnder Bone
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Suspension
Rear Suspension
Twin tube3-Step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Battery Capacity
12V-3Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF Battery-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,0031,01,831
Ex-Showroom Price
76,69188,339
RTO
6,1357,067
Insurance
6,1776,425
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9132,188

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Activa 125 Comparison with other bikes

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