Hero Passion Plus vs Honda Activa 125

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Activa 125
Honda Activa 125
Drum
₹78,920*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
Clutch
Wet multi plateAutomatic
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
Stroke
49.5 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedAutomatic
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickKick and Self Start
Displacement
97.2 cc124 cc
Gear Box
YesCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,57991,752
Ex-Showroom Price
76,30178,920
RTO
6,1046,814
Insurance
2,1746,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8171,972

