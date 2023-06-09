Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm
|18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Clutch
|Wet multi plate
|Multi-plate, wet type
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 stroke
|Oil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
|Stroke
|49.5 mm
|57.5 mm
|Max Torque
|8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Constant mesh, 4 speed
|Manual
|Starting
|Self (with i3S) & Kick
|Kick and Self Start
|Displacement
|97.2 cc
|199.6 cc
|Gear Box
|Yes
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|66.5 mm
|On-Road Price
|₹84,579
|₹1,38,891
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹76,301
|₹1,20,214
|RTO
|₹6,104
|₹9,617
|Insurance
|₹2,174
|₹9,060
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,817
|₹2,985