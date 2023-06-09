HT Auto
Hero Passion Plus vs Hero Xtreme 200S

Hero Passion Plus vs Hero Xtreme 200S

Passion Plus
Hero Passion Plus
STD
₹76,301*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 200S
Hero Xtreme 200S
STD BS6
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm18.08 PS @ 8500 rpm
Clutch
Wet multi plateMulti-plate, wet type
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 strokeOil cooled, 4 Stroke single cylinder OHC
Stroke
49.5 mm57.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm16.45 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Constant mesh, 4 speedManual
Starting
Self (with i3S) & KickKick and Self Start
Displacement
97.2 cc199.6 cc
Gear Box
Yes5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel injectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm66.5 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,5791,38,891
Ex-Showroom Price
76,3011,20,214
RTO
6,1049,617
Insurance
2,1749,060
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8172,985
