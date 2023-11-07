In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Hero Xoom 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xoom 110 Price starts at Rs 69,684 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Xoom 110 engine makes power & torque 8.161 Ps @ 7250rpm & 8.70 Nm @ 5750rpm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. The Xoom 110 mileage is around 45 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less