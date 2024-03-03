In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Mavrick 440 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Yezdi adventure Brand Hero Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 1.99 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 33.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 440 cc 334 cc Power 27.36 PS PS 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm