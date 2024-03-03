Saved Articles

HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Yezdi Adventure

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure

In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Mavrick 440 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Yezdi adventure
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 2.09 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl33.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc334 cc
Power27.36 PS PS30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Yezdi Adventure
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure
Adventure Slick Silver
₹2.10 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
79.6 mm81 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,37,260
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0002,09,900
RTO
15,92016,792
Insurance
20,96110,568
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0705,099

