In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm.
On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour.
The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison