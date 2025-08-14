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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Scrambler [2022-2025]

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Scrambler [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 29.77 PS PS & 28.21 Nm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Scrambler [2022-2025] in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scrambler [2022-2025] mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Scrambler [2022-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Scrambler [2022-2025]
BrandHeroYezdi Motorcycles
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.95 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc334 cc
Power27.36 PS PS29.77 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Scrambler [2022-2025]
Yezdi Motorcycles Scrambler [2022-2025]
Single Tone
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12.5 L
Length
2100 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1403 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg182 kg
Height
1112 mm-
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
868 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm29.1 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm28.21 Nm @ 6750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc334 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm81 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountMono shock absorbers with coil spring & linkage mechanism
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,22,947
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,95,345
RTO
15,92015,627
Insurance
20,96111,975
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,792

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Latest Car & Bike News

The new Yezdi Scrambler will come with the updated 334 cc Alpha2 engine that is found on the new Yezdi Adventure and Roadster models
2025 Yezdi Scrambler spotted testing on Indian roads with updates ahead of launch
14 Aug 2025
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Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
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Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
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Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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