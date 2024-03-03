In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl. Mavrick 440 vs R15 V4 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 R15 v4 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.99 Lakhs ₹ 1.82 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 55.20 kmpl Engine Capacity 440 cc 155 cc Power 27.36 PS PS 18.4 PS PS