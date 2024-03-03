Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs R15 V4

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Mavrick 440 vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 R15 v4
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl55.20 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc155 cc
Power27.36 PS PS18.4 PS PS
...Read More

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet, multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,81,700
RTO
15,92014,536
Insurance
20,96111,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,470

R15 V4 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha MT-15null | Petrol | Manual1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs MT-15
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 200null | Petrol | Manual2.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar RS200null | Petrol | Manual1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar RS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Bajaj Pulsar NS200null | Petrol | Manual1.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs Pulsar NS200
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
KTM RC 390null | Petrol | Manual3.18 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
R15 V4 vs RC 390

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Royal Enfield will offer Explorer V4 in three different colour schemes.
    Royal Enfield Explorer V4 riding jacket launched at 11,500. Check what's new
    29 Feb 2024
    Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
    20 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
    Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
    19 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    View all
     