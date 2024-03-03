In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm.
On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 1 colour.
The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The R15 V4 mileage is around 55.20 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs R15 V4 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|R15 v4
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|55.20 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS