Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. Mavrick 440 vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Mt-15 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.99 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 440 cc 155 cc Power 27.36 PS PS 18.4 PS PS