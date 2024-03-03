Saved Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Yamaha MT-15

In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,

Mavrick 440 vs MT-15 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Mt-15
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.67 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl56.87 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc155 cc
Power27.36 PS PS18.4 PS PS
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15
Yamaha MT-15
STD
₹1.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm14.1 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc155 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet, Multiple Disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 SpeedConstant mesh 6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm58.0 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8811,92,078
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,67,200
RTO
15,92013,376
Insurance
20,96111,502
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,128
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine

Cons

No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
    20 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
    Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
    19 Feb 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     