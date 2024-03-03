In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm.
On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.51 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS