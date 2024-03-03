In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl. Mavrick 440 vs SXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Sxl 150 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 1.99 Lakhs ₹ 1.51 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 45 kmpl Engine Capacity 440 cc 149.5 cc Power 27.36 PS PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS