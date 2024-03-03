Saved Articles

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

Mavrick 440 vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Sxl 150
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc149.5 cc
Power27.36 PS PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
440 cc149.5 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperAutomatic
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8811,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,48,779
RTO
15,92011,902
Insurance
20,9617,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0703,619

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
    20 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
    Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
    19 Feb 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     