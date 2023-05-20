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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Gixxer SF 250

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Gixxer sf 250
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.9 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc250 cc
Power27.36 PS PS26.5 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
STD
₹1.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Rear Left View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L12 L
Length
2100 mm2010 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg161 kg
Height
1112 mm1035 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
868 mm740 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm27.9 PS @ 9300 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm54.9 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm22.5 Nm @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc250 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine4-Cycle, 1-Cylinder, Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm76 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front ForkYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,16,830
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,89,768
RTO
15,92015,181
Insurance
20,96111,881
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,660
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

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Latest Car & Bike News

The design of both motorcycles is very different.
Bajaj Pulsar F250 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?
20 May 2023
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's flagship motorcycle.
Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
Hero Maverick has spotted sporting new USD forks.
Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
9 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 2: MG Windsor EV achieves new feat, Hero Mavrick 440-based scrambler design patented
3 Nov 2024
The 2023 Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 for Australia stay the same as the India-spec models
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
19 Sept 2023
The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle has launched the Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 with flex-fuel engine launched at 2.17 lakh
17 Jan 2025
Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched the new Access 125 scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>81,700 (ex-showroom) at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Suzuki Access 125 scooter launched. Price, engine, features explained
18 Jan 2025
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Suzuki Motorcycle India has made its foray into the electric mobility segment and has showcased the new e-Access electric scooter at Bharat Mobility 2025. The new Suzuki e-Access borrows its name from the brand’s popular 125 cc petrol scooter and is targeted at the family buyer with its simple styling and practical specifications.
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Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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