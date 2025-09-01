In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS