Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Mavrick 440 vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Scram 411
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc411 cc
Power27.36 PS PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm86 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc411 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0002,03,085
RTO
15,92016,777
Insurance
20,96117,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0705,107

Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

    Latest News

    Hero MotoCorp has posted significant growth in both its domestic and overseas sales in February 2024, compared to the same month a year ago.
    Mavrick 440 & Xtreme 125R help Hero MotoCorp post 19% YoY growth
    3 Mar 2024
    Deliveries for the Hero Mavrick 440 will begin from April 15 onwards, while bookings are already open
    Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to begin on April 15
    20 Feb 2024
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 and Scram 650 were spotted recently. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Biker Ip)
    Royal Enfield Hunter 450 & Scram 650 spotted together ahead of launch
    29 Feb 2024
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster are open.
    Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open
    19 Feb 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
    Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
    23 Jan 2024
