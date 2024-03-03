In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm.
On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Scram 411 Comparison