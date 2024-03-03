In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. Mavrick 440 vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Scram 411 Brand Hero Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.99 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Mileage 30 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 440 cc 411 cc Power 27.36 PS PS 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm