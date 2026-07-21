In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|20.21 PS