hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Hunter 350

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Hunter 350
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc349 cc
Power27.36 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13 L
Length
2100 mm2055 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg181 kg
Height
1112 mm1070 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm790 mm
Width
868 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc349 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm72 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front ForkYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorTripper
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8811,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,37,640
RTO
15,92011,541
Insurance
20,96110,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0703,429

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 350.
5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
21 Jul 2026
Royal Enfield and Yamaha XSR 155 come with neo-retro styling, but are positioned in different segments.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Yamaha XSR 155: Monthly EMI comparison
17 Jul 2026
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's flagship motorcycle.
Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
Hero Maverick has spotted sporting new USD forks.
Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
9 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Nov 2: MG Windsor EV achieves new feat, Hero Mavrick 440-based scrambler design patented
3 Nov 2024
From larger single-cylinder roadsters to middleweight twins and adventure motorcycles, these are five motorcycles that feel like meaningful upgrades over the Hunter 350 experience.
5 bikes I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Royal Enfield Hunter 350
15 May 2026
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers