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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Himalayan

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Himalayan
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc411 cc
Power27.36 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15+/- 0.5 L
Length
2100 mm2190 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm220 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg199 kg
Height
1112 mm1370 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
868 mm840 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm86 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc411 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet, multi-plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm78 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12 V, 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0002,15,900
RTO
15,92017,772
Insurance
20,96120,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0705,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
Royal Enfield’s new Himalayan 750 could become the brand’s most powerful production motorcycle yet and is expected to debut in full production form at EICMA 2026
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 spied testing again, edges closer to production
11 May 2026
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's flagship motorcycle.
Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
Hero Maverick has spotted sporting new USD forks.
Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
9 Oct 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
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  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
8 Aug 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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