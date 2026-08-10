In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge.
Mavrick 440 vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Hero
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|90-140 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours