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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs Mojo 300 BS6

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Mojo 300 BS6 engine makes power & torque 25.72 PS PS & 25.96 Nm respectively. Mahindra offers the Mojo 300 BS6 in 4 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The Mojo 300 BS6 mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Mojo 300 BS6 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Mojo 300 bs6
BrandHeroMahindra
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 2 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc294 cc
Power27.36 PS PS25.72 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mojo 300 BS6
Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6
Black Pearl
₹2 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L21 L
Length
2100 mm2115 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm165 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1460 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg186.2 kg
Height
1112 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm815 mm
Width
868 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-110/70-17,Rear :-140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm25.72 PS @ 7300 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm25.96 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc294.72 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineLiquid Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine, 1 Cylinder; DOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
79.6 mm76 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front ForkYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountGas Charged Mono Shock with IFP (internal Floating Piston)
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
Digital-
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12 V, 9 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,26,292
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,99,900
RTO
15,92015,992
Insurance
20,96110,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,863

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