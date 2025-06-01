In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs RC 200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Rc 200
|Brand
|Hero
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 2.15 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|35.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|199.5 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|25.8 PS PS