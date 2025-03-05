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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs RC 125 [2021-2025]

Hero Mavrick 440 vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandHeroKTM
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc124 cc
Power27.36 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13.7 L
Length
2100 mm1977 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm-
Kerb Weight
191 kg160 kg
Height
1112 mm-
Saddle Height
803 mm835 mm
Width
868 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm17 inch
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc124.7 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm58 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front ForkYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorSupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH12 V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,91,795
RTO
15,92015,880
Insurance
20,9616,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,601

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Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
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The KTM 390 Enduro R motorcycle, unveiled at the Indian Bike Week 2024 in Goa, is aimed at enthusiasts who like off-road rides. It will be launched along with the new Adventure S motorcycle in January next year.
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