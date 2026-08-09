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Hero Mavrick 440 vs Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Joy e-bike Thunderbolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Thunderbolt Price starts at Rs. 2.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Thunderbolt engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Thunderbolt in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Thunderbolt has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Mavrick 440 vs Thunderbolt Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Thunderbolt
BrandHeroJoy e-bike
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 2.33 Lakhs
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage30 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-5.18 kWh
Engine Capacity440 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-9 Hours

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Thunderbolt
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt
STD
₹2.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L-
Length
2100 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1388 mm-
Kerb Weight
191 kg-
Height
1112 mm-
Saddle Height
803 mm-
Width
868 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17-
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm-
Stroke
88.4 mm-
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm230 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
440 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine-
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
79.6 mm-
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountMonoshock
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH5.18 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,40,432
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0002,33,000
RTO
15,9200
Insurance
20,9617,432
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0705,167

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