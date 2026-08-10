In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Joy e-bike Skyline choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Skyline Price starts at Rs. 2.29 Lakhs (last recorded price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Skyline engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Skyline in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs Skyline Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Skyline
|Brand
|Hero
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 2.29 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|null cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|5000 W