In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at Rs. 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5 kW & 230 Nm (Motor) respectively. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Mavrick 440 vs Beast Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|Beast
|Brand
|Hero
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 2.42 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|5.18 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|9 Hours