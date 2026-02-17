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Hero Mavrick 440 vs Jawa 42

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs 42 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 42
BrandHeroJawa
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.59 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc294.72 cc
Power27.36 PS PS27.32 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
42
Jawa 42
Vega White Single channel ABS Spoke wheels
₹1.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L13.2 L
Length
2100 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1388 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg184 kg
Height
1112 mm-
Saddle Height
803 mm788 mm
Width
868 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-90/90-18 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm27.32 PS
Stroke
88.4 mm65 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm26.84 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc294.72 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Cooling System
Air & Oil CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & Slipper-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm76 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin Shock Absorber, Gas Filled with Adjustable Preload
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear Shift Indicator-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8811,83,556
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,59,431
RTO
15,92012,754
Insurance
20,96111,371
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0703,945
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Extremely well styled and is an absolute head turnerBrings a brand of exclusivity to the garageEngine offers decent performance for the setup

Cons

Not the most practical motorcycle for daiy-to-day ridingStiff ride quality could be a deal breaker for someThe low ground clearance ends up scraping the belly too often

42 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia RS 457undefined | Petrol | Manual₹4.22 - 4.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs RS 457
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Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.83 - 2.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 350
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs 42 Bobber
Hindustan Times
Jawa 42undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.59 - 1.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
42 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
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Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
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Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
5 Sept 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
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