In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs. 1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 27.32 PS PS & 26.84 Nm respectively. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs 42 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Mavrick 440
|42
|Brand
|Hero
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.99 Lakhs
|₹ 1.59 Lakhs
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|440 cc
|294.72 cc
|Power
|27.36 PS PS
|27.32 PS PS