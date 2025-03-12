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HomeCompare BikesMavrick 440 vs CB350RS

Hero Mavrick 440 vs Honda CB350RS

In 2026 Hero Mavrick 440 or Honda CB350RS choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Mavrick 440 Price starts at Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB350RS Price starts at Rs. 1.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Mavrick 440 engine makes power and torque 27.36 PS PS & 36 Nm. On the other hand, CB350RS engine makes power & torque 21.07 PS PS & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the CB350RS in 2 colours. The Mavrick 440 mileage is around 30 kmpl. The CB350RS mileage is around 35 kmpl.
Mavrick 440 vs CB350RS Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Mavrick 440 Cb350rs
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.99 Lakhs₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Mileage30 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity440 cc348.36 cc
Power27.36 PS PS21.07 PS PS

Filters
Mavrick 440
Hero Mavrick 440
Base
₹1.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB350RS
Honda CB350RS
DLX
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Mavrick 440 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat
Model Name
Taillight
Headlight
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Right Side View
Engine
Fuel Tank
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.5 L15 L
Length
2100 mm2171 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm168 mm
Wheelbase
1388 mm1441 mm
Kerb Weight
191 kg179 kg
Height
1112 mm1097 mm
Saddle Height
803 mm800 mm
Width
868 mm782 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-150/60-17Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
27.36 PS @ 6000 rpm21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
88.4 mm90.519 mm
Max Torque
36 Nm @ 4000 rpm30 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
440 cc348.36 cc
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Air-Oil cooled, SOHC Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air & Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi plate, Wet type, Assist & SlipperMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
79.6 mm70 mm
Body Graphics
Telescopic Front Fork-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Rear twin shox swingarm mountTwin-Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear Shift IndicatorSeat Length - 640 mm, Average Mileage, Side Stand With Engine Inhibitor, Gear Position Indicator, Battery Voltage Meter, ESS (Emergency Stop Signal), Hazarad Switch, Honda Selectable Torque Control
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8AH-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,35,8812,24,766
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,0001,97,003
RTO
15,92015,760
Insurance
20,96112,003
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0704,831

CB350RS Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Hness CB350undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Hness CB350
Hindustan Times
Honda CB350RSundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.97 - 2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Roninundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.26 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
CB350RS vs Ronin

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Latest Car & Bike News

Honda CB350RS shares its underpinnings with the CB350 and H'ness.
2025 Honda CB350RS launched with new colour schemes
12 Mar 2025
The Mavrick 440 is Hero's flagship motorcycle.
Splendor, Mavrick 440 help Hero MotoCorp sell 3.24 lakh two-wheelers
3 Jan 2025
Hero Maverick has spotted sporting new USD forks.
Hero Mavrick 440 spied, now gets USD forks
9 Oct 2025
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Auto recap, Nov 2: MG Windsor EV achieves new feat, Hero Mavrick 440-based scrambler design patented
3 Nov 2024
Honda CB350RS shares its platform with the H'ness and CB350.
Honda CB350RS: Here's what has changed on this updated retro-modern motorcycle
20 Mar 2025
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Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
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The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
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Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
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