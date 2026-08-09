In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Zelio Legender choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Legender Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Legender has a range of up to 150 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Legender Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Legender
|Brand
|Hero
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|150 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours