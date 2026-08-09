In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or YUKIE Shiga choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YUKIE Shiga Price starts at Rs. 51,115 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. YUKIE offers the Shiga in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Shiga has a range of up to 55-60 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Shiga Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Shiga
|Brand
|Hero
|YUKIE
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 51,115
|Range
|-
|55-60 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-