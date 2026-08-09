In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or YObykes Yo Drift DX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the YObykes Yo Drift DX Price starts at Rs. 65,000 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. YObykes offers the Yo Drift DX in 5 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Yo Drift DX has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Yo Drift DX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Yo drift dx
|Brand
|Hero
|YObykes
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 65,000
|Range
|-
|85 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|10 Hours