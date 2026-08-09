In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Viertric XL choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric XL Price starts at Rs. 70,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. XL has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs XL Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Xl
|Brand
|Hero
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 70,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.