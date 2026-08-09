In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Viertric Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Viertric Max Price starts at Rs. 68,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Max has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Max Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Max
|Brand
|Hero
|Viertric
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 68,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|26 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hrs.