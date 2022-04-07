|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|Electronic EMS
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|124.45 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|3
|Gear Box
|CVT
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹1,08,862
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹94,821
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹7,585
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹6,456
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹2,339