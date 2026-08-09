In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Notte125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Notte125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 0.93 Lakhs
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm