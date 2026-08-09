In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs LX 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Lx 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 93,470
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|9.92 PS PS