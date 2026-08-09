In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hero
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours