In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Victor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Victor Price starts at Rs. 57,877 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Victor engine makes power & torque 9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.4 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the Victor in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Victor mileage is around 72 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Victor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Victor
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 57,877
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|72 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm PS