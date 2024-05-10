HT Auto
Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Sport
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 70,700₹ 59,431
Mileage65 kmpl70.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc109.7 cc
Power9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS8.19 PS PS

Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet-Multi Plate Type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, fuel injection , air cooled spark ignition engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L10 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm175 mm
Length
1843 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1236 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg112 kg
Height
1188 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm-
Width
715 mm705 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic Damper-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock Absorber-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalYes
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
XSens TechnologETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah4 Ah
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04268,806
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85059,431
RTO
6,0483,565
Insurance
5,8395,810
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8491,478

