In 2024 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
features, colours and other specs.
Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price).
Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS @ 7000 rpm PS & 10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm.
On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours.
TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours.
The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.