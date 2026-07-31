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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs Raider

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs TVS Raider

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Raider Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Raider
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 70,700₹ 82,860
Mileage65 kmpl71.94 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124.8 cc
Power9.1 PS PS11.38 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Raider
TVS Raider
Drum
₹82,860*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat
Model Name
Front Tyre
Front Right View
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L10 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm180 mm
Length
1843 mm2070 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg123 kg
Height
1188 mm1028 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm780 mm
Width
715 mm785 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-80/100 - 17, Rear :-100/90 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm11.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm11.2 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalWet - Multi plate type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineAir and oil cooled single cylinder, SI
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperMonoshock, 5 step adj, Gas charged
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
XSens TechnologintelliGO, Engine inhibitor, Helmet reminder, Side-stand engine cut-off
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04295,526
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85082,860
RTO
6,0486,560
Insurance
5,8396,106
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,053
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

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