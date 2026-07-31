In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 82,860
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|71.94 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|11.38 PS PS