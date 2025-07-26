In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|9.1 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS