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HomeCompare BikesMaestro Edge 125 vs NTORQ 125

Hero Maestro Edge 125 vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Maestro Edge 125 vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Maestro edge 125 Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 70,700₹ 82,500
Mileage65 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.6 cc124.8 cc
Power9.1 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Maestro Edge 125
Hero Maestro Edge 125
Drum BS6
₹70,700*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Maestro Edge 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L5.8 L
Load Capacity
130 kg-
Ground Clearance
155 mm155 mm
Length
1843 mm1861 mm
Wheelbase
1261 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
111 kg111 kg
Height
1188 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
775 mm770 mm
Width
715 mm710 mm
Underseat storage
Yes-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Power
9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Ignition
Electronic Control Unit (ECU)-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc124.8 cc
Clutch
Dry, CentrifugalAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI EngineSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Unit Swing with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Shock AbsorberTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
i3s Technology
Yes-
Service Due Indicator
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
External Fuel Filling
Yes-
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
XSens Technolog-
Carry Hook
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 4 Ah-
Boot Light
Yes-
LED Tail Lights
LED Type-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Average Fuel economy Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
MF-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
86,04297,834
Ex-Showroom Price
71,85082,500
RTO
6,0489,153
Insurance
5,8396,181
Accessories Charges
2,3050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8492,102

NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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