|Max Power
|9.12 PS @ 7000 rpm
|17.63 PS @ 9250 rpm
|Max Torque
|10.4 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|14.73 Nm @ 7250 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Ignition
|Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
|Mapped ignition system
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|125 cc
|159.7 cc
|Clutch
|Dry, Centrifugal
|Wet, Multi Plate Clutch
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air Cooled, 4-Stroke, SI Engine
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|4
|Gear Box
|CVT
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹86,042
|₹1,24,743
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹71,850
|₹1,07,315
|RTO
|₹6,048
|₹8,585
|Insurance
|₹5,839
|₹8,843
|Accessories Charges
|₹2,305
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,849
|₹2,681