In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal TEM G33 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal TEM G33 Price starts at Rs. 92,000 (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. TEM G33 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs TEM G33 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Tem g33
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 92,000
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.2 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.