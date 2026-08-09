In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Storm ZX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Storm ZX Price starts at Rs. 0.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Storm ZX in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Storm ZX has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Storm ZX Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Storm zx
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 0.9 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|75-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-