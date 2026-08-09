In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V Price starts at Rs. 0.55 Lakhs (last recorded price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Sports 63 Alpha 48V in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Sports 63 Alpha 48V has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Sports 63 Alpha 48V Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Sports 63 alpha 48v
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 0.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|55-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-