In 2026 Hero Maestro Edge 125 or Tunwal Sport 63 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (ex-showroom price). Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power and torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Tunwal offers the Sport 63 in 1 colour. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl. Sport 63 has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
Maestro Edge 125 vs Sport 63 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maestro edge 125
|Sport 63
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 70,700
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|-
|60-65 km/charge
|Mileage
|65 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.25 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|124.6 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours